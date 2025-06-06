SEE: Nair's comeback great advert for domestic cricket, says Gambhir. VIDEO : BCCI/X

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has lauded Karun Nair's comeback to the Indian team, stating it highlights the importance of domestic cricket.

The 33 year old was recalled into the Test team, after eight years in the wilderness, following his exceptional showing in domestic cricket.

In the 2024-2025 season, Nair scored 863 runs in nine matches in the Ranji Trophy, contributing to Vidarbha’s title victory. The right-hand batter scored 779 runs at an astonishing average of 389.50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hitting 5 centuries, four in succession.

Speaking ahead of India's departure to England for the five-match Test series, Gambhir said: '(Nair's comeback) is great for domestic cricket and it's great for the future of domestic cricket as well. Because all the youngsters who've played domestic cricket will know the importance of domestic cricket. If you keep doing well for domestic cricket, doors are never shut for you.'

Gambhir expects Nair to carry his good form into the Tests.

'It's always good to have the experience of Karun, who's played a bit of County Cricket there. He's in very good form as well. He got a double hundred for India. It's really good to have players, especially in these kind of tours, who are in good form and among the runs as well. So his experience will definitely come in handy and hopefully he can deliver.'

The first Test between England and India commences on June 20.