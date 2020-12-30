Ashwin, Rohit's banter over Pujara

December 30, 2020 10:35 IST

IMAGE: The seniors in the winning Indian team: Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, R Ashwin/Instagram

After the first two Tests against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin has underlined his presence as the best off-spinner in world Test cricket.

Ashwin -- who looked happy and calm during the Melbourne Test (wonder if it was the effect of having Ajinkya Rahane in charge? :)))) -- took to Instagram to post a picture with the team's seniors -- Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Sensational Six posed in front of the Melbourne Cricket Ground honours board.

In the picture, everyone's smiling, but despite the smile on Pujara's face, he is standing at 'attention' unlike his relaxed mates.

Rohit Sharma, whose quarantine in Sydney ends on Wednesday, quipped: 'Pujara too stiff'.

To which Ashwin responded: 'National anthem was playing in his head!!'