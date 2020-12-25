News
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time

Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time

By Rediff Cricket
December 25, 2020 19:00 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty often indulge in social media banter, leading to speculation about their relationship.

On Friday, the day he wasn't picked for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Rahul took to Instagram to share scenes from a walk in Melbourne.

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, KL Rahul/Instagram

'Melbourne Archives!!' Rahul captioned the pictures.

Athiya was quick to respond with a heart emoji.

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Athiya Shetty/Instagram

On Wednesday, the likely lovebirds had a cute exchange when the actress expressed her love for flowers, and the cricketer made her wish come true.

Sharing a picture of herself, holding a bunch of sunflowers, Athiya captioned her post, 'Flowers make me happy'. And guess what Rahul had for her in the comments section: Some virtual flowers.

Hopefully, he sent some bouquets of exotic flowers to Athiya's home in south Mumbai which she shares with her parents Mana and Sunil Shetty and brother Ahan who makes his Bollywood debut next year.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

