Home  » Cricket » 'I was just 20...': Rohit relives 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

'I was just 20...': Rohit relives 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 23, 2025 17:24 IST

'After winning that trophy, we felt we would continue our winning ways.' Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma made crucial contributions to India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, including a quickfire 30 off 16 balls in the final against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma, who captained India to the T20 World Cup title last year, says winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 was a massive confidence booster for Team India.

India won their first ever T20 World Cup in 2007, edging Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final in Johannesburg.

Rohit made crucial contributions to India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph -- scoring 88 runs in three matches, including a crucial 50 not out against South Africa and a quickfire 30 off 16 balls in the final against Pakistan.

"I was in my first year with the team during the 2007 T20 World Cup, and I was just 20. After winning that trophy, we felt we would continue our winning ways," Rohit Sharma said on JioHotstar.

Former

batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's impact as the India captain as he guided the team to two World Cup titles and the Champions Trophy.

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies -- the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy -- thanks to his calm leadership and game-changing decisions, which earned him the nickname 'Captain Cool' and a place in the ICC Hall of Fame.

 

Dhoni was India's second-highest run scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup and Player of the match in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

"Dhoni's greatness was that on the big stage, he just held his nerve better than the opposing captain," Manjrekar said.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No Kohli at Chinnaswamy after ...
'Indian Cricket Is A Strange Place'
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
'Considered retiring...' Rohit's shocking revelation!
Politics Amid Performance: How Cricket Shaped In 2025
