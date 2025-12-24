Kohli Back In Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli returns to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years with his previous match in the competition dating back to February 18, 2010. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli makes a blockbuster return to domestic one-day cricket after a gap of 12 years, turning out for Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite match against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



The 37-year-old was named in Delhi's playing XI, captained by Rishabh Pant, while Andhra are led by India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.



Kohli's last domestic List A appearance came way back in September 2013, when he captained Delhi against India Blue in the final of the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy.



This also marks his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- India's national ODI tournament -- after 15 years with his previous match in the competition dating back to February 18, 2010 when he captained Delhi against Services in Gurgaon. In that match, Kohli, who batted at No 5, scored 16 runs as Delhi powered to a huge 113-run

victory against Services courtesy of a century from Mithun Manhas, who is the current BCCI president.The match was shifted to BCCI's Centre of Excellence, on the outskirts of the city, near the Kempegowda International Airport, after Bengaluru Police denied permission to host Vijay Hazare matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma features in Mumbai's playing XI for their match against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. He last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, when he played in the two matches against Bihar and Hyderabad.Rohit has made it clear that he will play the first two matches of Mumbai against Sikkim and Uttarakhand in Jaipur on December 24 and 26.

Kohli, who has been training with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai, has not yet decided as to which two or three matches he will play for Delhi.



Pant, a Test certainty, will be eager to bring himself back in contention for white ball formats selection. The wicketkeeper batter has not represented the country in either ODIs or T20Is since August 2024.