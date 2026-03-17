HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Rohit Joins MI Camp as IPL 2026 Countdown Begins

Rohit Joins MI Camp as IPL 2026 Countdown Begins

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 11:34 IST

x

Rohit Sharma has joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, as the five-time champions kick off their pre-season training camp.

Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during the Mumbai Indians practice session in Mumbai on Monday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during the Mumbai Indians practice session in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points

  • Rohit is one of the most successful leaders in IPL history, winning six titles — five with Mumbai Indians and one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
  • He joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and became captain in 2013, guiding the franchise to their first IPL title in his debut season as skipper.
  • Under Rohit’s leadership, MI won five IPL titles — 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Former India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has officially joined the five-time champions' squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Sharma has won six IPL titles, including one with Deccan Chargers and five as captain of the Mumbai-based franchise, making him the joint most successful captain in the tournament's history.

 

The veteran opener joined Mumbai in 2011 and became captain in 2013. Sharma then took MI to their maiden IPL title in his first season as captain and went on to lead MI for 11 years before he was replaced by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the 2024 season.

Rohit is also MI's top scorer and one of only four batters with more than 6000 runs in the IPL.

His best IPL season with the bat was in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in MI's title-winning campaign.

In 2015, Rohit was the Player of the Final as Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings to win their second IPL title. MI went on to win the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020 under Rohit's leadership.

On Monday, MI officially commenced pre-season training, marking the first session of the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams, according to a release.

The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat. 

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

RELATED STORIES

Five-time champs MI commence training ahead of IPL 2026
Five-time champs MI commence training ahead of IPL 2026
Sooryavanshi Calls U-19 WC Final Ton 'Most Special' Knock
Sooryavanshi Calls U-19 WC Final Ton 'Most Special' Knock
Gambhir Breaks Silence on Rumoured Rift with Kohli-Rohit
Gambhir Breaks Silence on Rumoured Rift with Kohli-Rohit
'Suryakumar Yadav Is an Inspiration for Young Cricketers'
'Suryakumar Yadav Is an Inspiration for Young Cricketers'
3rd ODI: PCB File Complaint Over Controversial DRS Call
3rd ODI: PCB File Complaint Over Controversial DRS Call

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Ashnoor Kaur's graceful look wins the hearts of fans0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's graceful look wins the hearts of fans

Parineeti Chopra Spotted in a Stunning Stylish Avatar1:15

Parineeti Chopra Spotted in a Stunning Stylish Avatar

LPG Tanker Shivalik Reaches Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing Hormuz2:51

LPG Tanker Shivalik Reaches Gujarat's Mundra Port After...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO