Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hails World Cup Final Century as 'Special'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's rising cricket star, fondly recalls his match-defining century in the Under-19 World Cup final, highlighting its significance in securing India's victory and shaping his budding career.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates with the trophy after India won the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi describes his century in the U-19 World Cup final as a 'special' knock.

Sooryavanshi's innings played a crucial role in India winning the U-19 World Cup.

Sooryavanshi is focused on his process and contributing to his team's success in the upcoming IPL season.

Ravindra Jadeja is returning to Rajasthan Royals after 17 years.

India's teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Monday described his match-defining century against England in the Under-19 World Cup final as one of the most "special" knocks of his budding career, a memorable innings that played a decisive role in India lifting the title.

Sooryavanshi smashed a stunning 175 off just 80 balls to power India to a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title.

"My personal favourite is the final knock in the U-19 World Cup (in Harare). I could only play one U-19 World Cup. It was a proud moment for me to score a hundred in the final," he said.

"What I contributed for the team in the final was special," he said on the sidelines of an event to unveil the new jersey of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

'I just try to focus on my work'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a stunning 175 off 80 balls, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes in the Under-19 World Cup final against England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Asked about his goal in this year's IPL, Sooryavanshi said he is just focusing on his process and not thinking about other things.

"I try to focus on winning. I just focus on my work."

The 14-year-old has attracted considerable media attention for his explosive power-hitting, but by his own admission, Sooryavanshi prefers to keep things simple.

"I just try to focus on my work. In any field if you do well, you are bound get attention. But I am not focusing on that attention. I just want to concentrate on my job," Sooryavanshi said.

The event was also attended by veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is returning to RR fold after 17 years, and leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja.