Stokes gets Tendulkar, Manjrekar hat tip

October 26, 2020 15:28 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes smashed a century and later dedicated the hundred to his father, who is battling cancer. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had words of praise for Ben Stokes after Rajasthan Royals defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Rajasthan chased down 196 with eight wickets in hand.

Stokes smashed a century and later dedicated the hundred to his father, who is battling cancer.

Stokes and Sanju Samson put together an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs.

"Big Player, Big Impact! Brilliant 100 by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable. @IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also tweeted his praise for the England batsman.

“Love batsmen who do not care about personal milestones. Stokes hitting across the line on 97 to hit a massive 6, just like an Indian we know, who made a habit of this. What a match last night! Two absolutely sensational innings. One from Hardik & the other from Stokes. #RRvsMI,” he tweeted.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, October 28 while Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Friday.