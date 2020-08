August 29, 2020 09:37 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma before a nets session in Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 28. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Twitter

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma can't wait to wield his bat in the IPL./p>

The defending champions, who are based in Abu Dhabi, completed their quarantine on Thursday and hit the nets on Friday evening.

'Paltan, get ready', Rohit tweeted before the practice session.

Bring it on we say, as everyone's waiting with bated breath for the IPL to kick off, to see big hits coming off the bats of Rohit and the likes!