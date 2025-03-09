The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

Stung by the batting debacle in Australia, the BCCI revamped the Indian team's coaching set-up by bringing in Sitanshu Kotak as batting coach.
The former Saurashtra captain's tenure began with the victorious T20Is against England.
Before Kotak, the team didn't have a designated batting coach.
Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar was assigned sorting out batters' technique and working with them in the nets.
After poor batting performances in Australia, Nayar's role came under scrutiny.
In 130 first class games for Saurashtra, left-hander Kotak scored 8,061 runs at an average of 41.76 and a highest of 168 not out.
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, it is said, wanted Kotak for the batting coach's role.
Kotak coached Saurashtra in domestic cricket -- he was the man behind the team's Ranji Trophy triumph in 2020 -- before joining the National Cricket Academy as batting coach.
He also worked with the India A team as head coach on multiple tours and stepped in as India's interim batting coach under V V S Laxman in white-ball cricket whenever then head coach Rahul Dravid was on a break.
India's batting during the Champions Trophy 2025 has indicated a revival with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul registering good scores.
During his playing days, Kotak was known for dogged resilience, frustrating bowlers with his ability to occupy the crease for long periods, lessons he is bound to have underscored to his superstar wards.