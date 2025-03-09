CT 2025: Williamson's poor ICC ODI finals run continues

IMAGE: Kane Williamson walks back after being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 11. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson's poor run in ICC ODI finals continued as he was dismissed for yet another poor score in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

During his short stay at the crease, Williamson could score just 11 runs in 14 balls, with a four against Mohammed Shami. However, he handed an easy catch to Kuldeep Yadav, becoming the third wicket of the match.

In three ICC ODI final appearances, Williamson has had an extremely poor record: 12 against Australia in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup finals in Melbourne, 30 against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals at London and now just 11 runs against India at Dubai, which totals to 53 runs in three innings.

Williamson, though, has a solid record in ICC finals across ODI, Tests and T20Is, with 239 runs in six innings across five matches at an average of 47.80, with a half-century each in T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2021 and ICC World Test Championship final against India in the same year, with best score of 85.

New Zealand batters couldn't get things going with only Daryll MItchell held fort in the middle and Michael Bracewell upped the scoring at back end both scoring 50s as the Kiwis put on 251 for 7 in their innings.

The spinners kept a lid on the scoring with Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja taking wickets at regular intervals.