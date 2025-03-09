HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » CT 2025: Williamson's poor ICC ODI finals run continues

CT 2025: Williamson's poor ICC ODI finals run continues

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2025 16:07 IST

x

Kane Williamson walks back after being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 11

IMAGE: Kane Williamson walks back after being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 11. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson's poor run in ICC ODI finals continued as he was dismissed for yet another poor score in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

During his short stay at the crease, Williamson could score just 11 runs in 14 balls, with a four against Mohammed Shami. However, he handed an easy catch to Kuldeep Yadav, becoming the third wicket of the match.

 

In three ICC ODI final appearances, Williamson has had an extremely poor record: 12 against Australia in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup finals in Melbourne, 30 against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals at London and now just 11 runs against India at Dubai, which totals to 53 runs in three innings.

Williamson, though, has a solid record in ICC finals across ODI, Tests and T20Is, with 239 runs in six innings across five matches at an average of 47.80, with a half-century each in T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2021 and ICC World Test Championship final against India in the same year, with best score of 85.

New Zealand batters couldn't get things going with only Daryll MItchell held fort in the middle and Michael Bracewell upped the scoring at back end both scoring 50s as the Kiwis put on 251 for 7 in their innings.

The spinners kept a lid on the scoring with Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja taking wickets at regular intervals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CT Final PIX: Spinners peg back New Zealand
CT Final PIX: Spinners peg back New Zealand
Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves
Kuldeep ensures Rachin can't make most of reprieves
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
The Man Behind India's Batting Revival
The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Riteish-Genelia's kids win hearts with their kind gesture towards Paparazzi1:01

Riteish-Genelia's kids win hearts with their kind gesture...

Shami's family prays for Team India's victory2:37

Shami's family prays for Team India's victory

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night2:28

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD