SCARY! Intruder Targets Rachin in Pakistan

IMAGE: A man holding an image of Saad Rizvi, leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, invades the pitch during the Bangladesh-New Zealand game in Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025. Photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

In a shocking incident during the New Zealand-Bangladesh match at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra was stunned and shaken as a pitch invader forcefully hugged him against his will on Monday.

Rachin, who played a match-winning knock and dazzled the crowd with his exquisite stroke play, was shell-shocked when an intruder ran onto the field and grabbed him from behind.

According to reports, the invader was a supporter of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, an Islamist group banned by the Pakistani government in 2021. He waved a picture of TLP leader Saad Rizvi before being swiftly tackled and removed by security personnel.

This alarming incident has raised serious concerns over security protocols in Rawalpindi, particularly amid heightened threats of potential terrorist attacks during the Champions Trophy 2025.

While the security team responded quickly, the ease with which the intruder breached the playing area has sparked widespread debate about the safety of international players in Pakistan.

Despite the unsettling episode, Rachin Ravindra remained unfazed, going on to deliver a match-winning century (112 off 105 balls, 12 fours, 1 six).

His brilliance anchored New Zealand's clinical five wicket victory as they successfully chased down 237 to secure a spot in the semifinals. With this win, Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament.