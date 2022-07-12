India openers Rohit-Dhawan script new ODI record...

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan during the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India's Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday achieved an unique landmark as they brought up 5000 runs as an opening pair in One-Day Internationals, during the first ODI against England at The Oval in London on Tuesday.

They became the fourth opening pair in the world to achieve the milestone.



The first on the list is Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly with a total of 6609 runs. They are followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden with 5372 runs, and the West Indian pairing of Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge with 5150 runs.



A blistering unbeaten partnership of 114 runs between Rohit and Dhawan powered India to an emphatic 10-wicket victory against England in the series opener.



Captain Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls, while Dhawan scored 31 runs off 54 balls as India chased down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs.



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/19, while Mohammed Shami took 3/31 as England crashed for 110 in 25.2 overs for their lowest total against India in ODIs. Their previous lowest - 125 - came at Jaipur in 2006.