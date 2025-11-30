Rohit and Kohli Open Up on Motivation, Mindset and ODI Return

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at practice in Ranchi ahead of the 1st ODI against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

After an impressive series in Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for the ODIs against South Africa starting Sunday.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), both spoke about what continues to push them even after so years at the highest level.

"Drive and willingness are not just now; it is every time you represent your country. It does not matter if you are 38 or 28," Rohit said.

Explaining the unique demands of the 50-over format, he added, "ODI is a mixture of Test and T20I together. So you have to be skilful enough to go out there and handle both skill sets. Especially for me because I open the batting. When the ball is hard and new, it swings. So you need to bring your Test mindset there and leave as much as you can, play close to your body."

Reflecting on how little his motivation has changed over the years, Rohit said, "I started playing at 20. My drive is similar to what it is now. The mindset to give your best, give all that you have, has remained the same."

He further added, "I look at every game as making my debut. That is how I train myself."

Kohli echoed the same hunger and commitment.

"I'm very sure that if I make myself available, then I have to give my 100%. I've never played any series, even at 95% capacity. I'm still enjoying my cricket, I'm excited to play any kind of cricket, that's the place I'm in right now," Kohli said.

Speaking on the value of experience, Kohli added, "Experience is an accumulation of being present and aware in situations you have been a part of, and having all those memories stored up so that you can utilise those experiences when those situations come again."

He said, "The will to work and commitment to put in work is as high as it has ever been."

Kohli holds the record for the most ODI centuries in India with 24, while Rohit has 14.

The duo last appeared in an ODI in Australia in October, where Rohit struck an unbeaten, match-winning 121 and Kohli added a smooth, unbeaten 74. The pair combined for a 168-run partnership. Both veterans now feature exclusively in ODI cricket, having stepped away from Tests and T20Is.

India face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. The ODI series follows India's humiliating 2-0 defeat by the Proteas, during which Team India struggled in both batting and bowling.