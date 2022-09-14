News
Uthappa retires from 'all forms of Indian cricket'

September 14, 2022 20:37 IST
IMAGE: Robin Uthappa, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

Robin Uthappa called time on his international career as he retired from 'all forms of Indian cricket', while adding that he is looking forward to 'charting a new phase of my life'.

 

Uthappa, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is. He also won two IPL titles -- with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.
Thank you all," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, and enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being," the former Karnataka player added.

"However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase of my life."

