'Virat will end his career in style'

By Rediff
September 14, 2022 09:18 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli broke the century jinx with his 71st hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, September 8, 2022. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
 

Virat Kohli struck his first hundred in almost three years on Thursday last.

Kohli is now level with Ricky Ponting (71) in the list of batters with the most international hundreds, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Kohli turns 34 on November 5, and several pundits have talked about whether he should be giving up one of the formats in the future.

Whenever Kohli decides to bid adieu to cricket, retired Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he should be at the top of his game.

'The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, he had overcome struggles and work hard before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. At such a stage, the aim should be to go out on a high,' Afridi told Samaa TV.

'It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Instead, retirement should be announced when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though,' Afridi pointed out.

'Very few players, especially cricketers from the Asian region, make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do in a good way and probably end his career in style much like the way he began his career.'

