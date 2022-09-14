Hardik Pandya Back To Daddy Duties!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Back from the Asia Cup in the UAE, Hardik Pandya is spending time with his family before he hits the road again with the Indian team.

Hardik was back to daddy duties as helped his son Agastya, who turned 2 on July 30, with some writing lessons on the blackboard.

'Live life for moments like these,' Hardik captioned the Instagram post.

Hardik will next be seen in action in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa, before the Indian team departs for the T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia.

Like uncle Krunal Pandya, li'l Agastya seems to be a left-hander.