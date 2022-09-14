News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya Back To Daddy Duties!

Hardik Pandya Back To Daddy Duties!

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2022 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Back from the Asia Cup in the UAE, Hardik Pandya is spending time with his family before he hits the road again with the Indian team.

Hardik was back to daddy duties as helped his son Agastya, who turned 2 on July 30, with some writing lessons on the blackboard.

'Live life for moments like these,' Hardik captioned the Instagram post.

Hardik will next be seen in action in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa, before the Indian team departs for the T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia.

Like uncle Krunal Pandya, li'l Agastya seems to be a left-hander.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia's UNIQUE T20 World Cup Kit
Australia's UNIQUE T20 World Cup Kit
Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin
Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin
SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?
SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?
Meet Kriti Sanon's STYLISH Sister
Meet Kriti Sanon's STYLISH Sister
8 Congress MLAs break vow, defect to BJP in Goa
8 Congress MLAs break vow, defect to BJP in Goa
BCCI's Ganguly, Shah set for extension after SC nod
BCCI's Ganguly, Shah set for extension after SC nod
Hindi no rival but friend of regional languages: Shah
Hindi no rival but friend of regional languages: Shah

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

'Virat will end his career in style'

'Virat will end his career in style'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances