Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2022 14:40 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is currently playing in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament and posted a video tutorial on how to clean the grip of a bat's handle.

Sachin can be seen cleaning the grip of his bat's handle by applying soap on it and then using water with music (SRT's favourite Mark Knopfler?) running in the background.

The cricket legend advised viewers to treat the process with extreme care so that the water doesn't wet the bat.

'Mujhe lagta nahi hai ye koi sikhata hai (I don't think anybody teaches this),' says Sachin in the video which has the caption: 'Bats & music a combo for a lifetime!'

 

Some spectators were quick to point out that with the tap open, Sachin was wasting a lot of water.

'Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right,' an Instagram user, quoted Sachin back to him from a post in March.

'Save water', another viewer reminded him.

'Don't waste water', said another with a laughing emoji.

"Sir, Please don't water too much', added another.

More like this

Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

SEE: Sri Lanka Welcomes Asia Cup Champs

SEE: Sri Lanka Welcomes Asia Cup Champs

