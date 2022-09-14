News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2022 08:06 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has been in poor form in T20Is lately, with his shot selection severely criticised. Photograph: BCCI

Wasim Jaffer believes we will see the best of Rishabh Pant at the top of the batting order in T20 games.

'Opening the innings is where we could see the best of Pant in T20' says Jaffer, who opened the innings in domestic and international cricket.

'Provided Rohit is ok to bat @4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC,' Jaffer tweeted .

Pant has batted in the top order twice in T20I cricket and has scored 27 runs at an average of 13.50 with a best of 26.

Rohit has batted at No 4 on eight occasions in T20I cricket, scoring 188 runs at an average of 31.33, with two fifties, 79 not out being his best.

What do you advise Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid? Please post your thoughts in the message board below.

 
