Rizwan, Shakeel dominate on Day 2 vs Bangladesh

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 89 with seven fours and a six. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were on the verge of centuries as they steered the home team to 256 for four on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Rizwan, the more aggressive of the two, was unbeaten on 89 with seven fours and a six, while Shakeel, resuming on 57, was not out on 86. The pair extended their overnight fourth-wicket stand to 142 in a dominant first session for Pakistan.

Resuming on 158 for four, Bangladesh's pace bowlers struggled to trouble the Pakistan batters on a greenish wicket. Captain Najmul Hassan Shanto turned to his spinners in the latter half of the first session, but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Rizwan and Shakeel added 48 runs in the first hour. The Bangladesh pacers failed to extract lateral movement, allowing Pakistan to recover from a shaky start on the opening day, which was curtailed to 41 overs due to wet patches in the outfield.

Rizwan reached his half-century with a boundary off Nahid Rana and followed it up with a pulled six.

The two-Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship, in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and Bangladesh eighth, just above West Indies.