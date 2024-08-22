News
India's England tour schedule out, first Test in June

Source: ANI
August 22, 2024 16:04 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The series will be an extremely crucial one for India, as they have not won a series against England in their territory since 2007. Photograph: BCCI

The schedule for India's tour of England for 2025 was announced on Thursday, with the first Test set to take place from June 20 onwards at Headingley in Leeds.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule on X.

"Announced! A look at #TeamIndia's fixtures for the 5-match Test series against England in 2025 #ENGvIND," tweeted BCCI.

 

BCCI

The second Test of the five-match series will take place from July 2-6, while the third Test will take place from July 10-14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23-27, while the final Test will take place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

This series will be an extremely crucial one for India, as they have not won a series against England in their territory since 2007 when they sealed a 1-0 win over Three Lions under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. It will also serve as one of the highly-anticipated bilateral competitions of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

