How Gambhir's Coaching Helped Phil Salt

'That's the best bit of coaching I had.'

IMAGE: Philip Salt with then KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024. Photographs: BCCI

England Opener Philip Salt revealed an important 'advice' he received from Gautam Gambhir, which helped him do well in Indian conditions during IPL 2024.



Salt played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders's IPL 2024 triumph with 435 runs in 12 matches with four half-cenuries at a strike rate of 182 in the league stage before he missed out on the play-offs including the final after he was called up to join the England team for the T20I series against Pakistan.

Salt recalled how a conversation with then KKR mentor Gambhir during a training session helped boost his confidence.



'I think the main bit of advice that I took from GG (Gambhir) was to take the game deep, especially here in India.'

'You know, from the moment I got off the first training session, he sat me down, he said, "I know you're going to score runs for us, but I want you to score the majority of your runs between overs 10 and 20 at Eden Gardens",' Salt recalled.



'Even if you know it can be a little bit slow to start with, I want you to hang in there and make sure you are there from overs 10 onwards and get the big overs because you can score so quickly, and I think you know of all the conversations I had, I think that's the best bit of coaching I had.'

Salt, who was named as the CEAT Men's T20I Batter of the year on Wednesday, said he could relate to Gambhir's competitiveness.



'Brilliant experience doesn't get any better than you know, coming in and winning the IPL first and foremost. I think GG is no stranger to Indian cricket fans and cricket fans around the world. He is, you know, his playing record speaks for itself and what I found as a player just listening to him in his sort of mentoring role,' he said.



'What a competitor. I could really relate to him from that point of view. He is always looking for those one per cent what's going to get the individual to be better and what's going to get the team over the line. So I loved working for him. You know one word would be a competitor.'

IMAGE: Phil Salt was highly impressed with Chandrakant Pandit's coaching style at KKR.

Former all-rounder David Wiese had claimed that overseas cricketers at KKR were frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's style of functioning during IPL 2023.



Salt says he never experienced that sort of thing under Pandit and shared a great relationship with Pandit, and they still keep in touch through regular text messages.



'We got on from day one. No, he's a man that reads a room very well. He knows when to have an arm around you, knows when to pull your tail a bit. I think that's now a trait that all good coaches have.

'You know, I've got a great relationship with him and still swap texts with him. You know, he watches a lot of cricket. He's always in touch, so a great man.'