Rizwan equals Rohit's record of most T20i 50s

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten fifty steered Pakistan to an easy victory. Photograph: PCB/X

In a crucial T20 World Cup match against Canada, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan played a pivotal role in securing their first win of the tournament. While his knock of 53* runs might not have been the fastest, it held immense significance.

Rizwan's unbeaten half-century not only helped Pakistan chase down a modest target of 107 but also saw him equal Rohit Sharma's record for most fifties by a T20I opener (30). This achievement, reached in just 71 innings compared to Rohit's 118, showcased Rizwan's consistent run-scoring ability.

Despite setting an unwanted record for the slowest fifty in a T20 World Cup (by balls faced), Rizwan's knock provided much-needed stability to the chase. With two wickets down early, his composed innings, laced with two fours and a six, ensured Pakistan never lost control.

While bowlers Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf restricted Canada to 106/7 with two wickets apiece, Rizwan's anchoring knock in the chase emerged as the defining factor. His fifty, alongside a steady 33 from Babar Azam, steered Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in 17.3 overs. This win not only revived their campaign but also served as a testament to Rizwan's vital role as Pakistan's batting mainstay.