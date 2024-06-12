Mitchell hails Zampa as 'key player' for AUS

IMAGE: Zampa celebrates with team mates following the fall of a Namibian wicket. Photograph: Cricket Australia /X

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa orchestrated Australia's demolition of Namibia, taking center stage with a match-winning 4/12 spell. This dominant bowling display propelled Australia to a resounding nine-wicket victory and a secured spot in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

Zampa wasn't alone in the destruction. Josh Hazlewood initiated the rout with early wickets, while Marcus Stoinis chipped in with a crucial two-wicket haul. However, Zampa's mastery in the middle overs proved decisive, dismantling Namibia's batting order and restricting them to a paltry 72 – their lowest ever T20I total.

This performance marked a significant milestone for Zampa, as he became the first Australian bowler to reach the coveted 100-wicket mark in T20 Internationals.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh was quick to heap praise on Zampa in the post-match presentation, "If you look at his career over the last 4-5 years, he is probably our most important player. He loves the pressure and he is bowling well at the moment and we are lucky to have him."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six), no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa (4/12) was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/18) and Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head (34* in 17 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and David Warner (20 in eight balls with three fours and a six) and skipper Marsh (18* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) playing destructive knocks.