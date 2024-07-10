The Gavaskar@75 Quiz

IMAGE: Sunil Manohar Gavaskar turns 75 today, July 10, 2024. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

He is the OG. He is the legend. A fearless batter who faced the fearsome West Indies attack of the 1970s and 1980s, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar turns 75 on July 10.

Here's a quiz celebrating the Indian batting icon and to tell if you're a true Gavaskar fan...

1. What was Sunil Gavaskar's highest score in Test cricket?

1. 236 not out 2. 205 3. 303 not out

1. 236 not out.

2. Gavaskar scored 36 runs in 176 balls, the slowest innings in ODIs. At which World Cup and against which country did he have this unwanted record?

1. 1983 World Cup vs West Indies 2. 1992 World Cup vs Pakistan 3. 1975 Prudential Cup vs England

3. 1975 Prudential Cup vs England.

3. Against which team did Gavaskar score his first Test century?

1. England 2. West Indies 3. Australia

2. West Indies

4. Gavaskar has scored a duck and a century in the same Test in 1977. Name the venue.

1. Bombay 2. Lord's 3. Melbourne Cricket Ground

3. Melbourne Cricket Ground

5. What is the title of Sunil Gavaskar's autobiography?

1. Life of the Little Master 2. Sunny Days 3. Fearless Fighter

2. Sunny Days

6. Which prestigious award was Gavaskar honoured with in 1980?

1. Arjuna Award 2. Padma Bhushan 3. Khel Ratna

2. Padma Bhushan

7. In which year did Gavaskar become the first player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket?

1. 1983 2. 1987 3. 1973

2. 1987.

8. Gavaskar scored 96 in his final Test innings. He was dismissed by which bowler?

1. Iqbal Qasim (Pakistan) 2. Steve Waugh (Australia) 3. Joel Garner (West Indies)

1. Iqbal Qasim (Pakistan)

9. Which team did Gavaskar represent in county cricket?

1. Yorkshire 2. Leicestershire 3. Somerset

3. Somerset

10. Gavaskar played 108 ODIs. How many centuries did he score in the format?

1. One 2. None 3. Ten