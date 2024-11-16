News
Home  » Cricket » Ritika, Rohit Sharma welcome baby boy

Ritika, Rohit Sharma welcome baby boy

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 16, 2024 08:23 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Friday, November 15 in Mumbai.

The couple, already parents to daughter Samaira are yet to officially share the joyous news.

 

Rohit had taken a paternity break to be with his family during this special time, missing crucial training sessions in Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The couple had successfully kept Ritika's pregnancy private until recently.

Despite being away from the team, Rohit has been diligently preparing for the series. He was recently spotted practicing in the nets in Mumbai.

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

