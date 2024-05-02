News
Selectors unconcerned with Kohli's IPL strike rate

Selectors unconcerned with Kohli's IPL strike rate

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 23:09 IST
No discussion regarding Virat Kohli's strike-rate: Ajit Agarkar

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored 500 runs thus far this IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's vast experience is worth its weight in gold in an event like the T20 World Cup and the selection committee never discussed about his strike-rate in the ongoing IPL, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said on Thursday.

Kohli has so far scored 500 runs in 10 innings with a hundred and four half-centuries. But what has been questioned is a strike-rate of 147 plus after opening the innings, which is less compared to some of the overseas openers like Travis Head (194 plus), Phil Salt (180 plus) and Sunil Narine (182 plus).

 

"I don't think we've been discussing it. He's been in great form, fortunately in the IPL so no concerns there at all. With regards to how it's going in the IPL, you're still going to a World Cup, still international cricket — there is still that gap there," Agarkar said in a press conference to address queries on the squad selection in Mumbai.

While Kohli's experience is invaluable, Agarkar believes that there are enough power-hitters in the line-up if there are high-scoring games.

"You've got to prepare knowing that there is that gap there and that's where experience does matter a lot.

"If the tournament turns out to be like how the IPL is, where (a score of) 220 plays (against) 220, I think we've still got enough in the team, the balance, all the power, then you can match that," he added. 

