Rishabh Pant's Viral Video Has Everyone Guessing

IMAGE: All eyes are once again on Rishabh Pant — India’s in-form batter and game-changer. Photograph: BCCI/X

A battered finger, a cryptic post, and a nation holding its breath — Rishabh Pant has set the tone ahead of India’s must-win fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Trailing 1-2 after the heartbreaking loss at Lord’s, the visitors must win in Manchester to stay alive in the series.

All eyes are once again on Rishabh Pant — India’s in-form batter and game-changer.

But a finger injury sustained at Lord’s has cast doubts over his full availability. Will he keep wickets? Or will India be forced to draft in Dhruv Jurel?

Pant, typically unpredictable, added fuel to the speculation with a cryptic social media post.

In a video shared on his account, the left-hander is seen sprinting across the field, diving during fielding drills, and batting in full rhythm. The caption?

‘If calm had a sound, it should be this.’

Pant’s message seems layered. On the surface, it’s tranquil — a player at peace with the chaos around him. But the visuals tell a different story. He’s clearly not just chilling — he’s putting in the hard yards. The video screams-’I’m ready. Maybe not at 100%, but I’m still here to fight.’

Whether he dons the gloves or not, one thing is certain: Pant is far from done.