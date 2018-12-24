rediff.com

This is what makes Sport so amazing!

December 24, 2018 11:28 IST

Awesome images from the world of Sport 2018.

    1

    Photo of the year

    France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

    2

    Photo of the year

    The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, in Italy, on October 14. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

    3

    Photo of the year

    Japan's Naomi Osaka in action against Romania's Simona Halep during the Australian Open at the Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, January 22. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

    4

    Photo of the year

    A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the Tour de France, July 24. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

    5

    Photo of the year

    Team Israel competes in the Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine final, the 2018 European Championships on the Scotstoun Sports Campus, Glasgow, August 4. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

    6

    Photo of the year

    Athletes compete in the Dubai Marathon, January 26. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

    7

    Photo of the year

    Simona Halep in action during the French Open final against American Sloane Stephens, Paris, June 9. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

    8

    Photo of the year

    The finish of the Women's 1 Mile run during the Diamond League London Anniversary Games, The London Stadium, July 22. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

    9

    Photo of the year

    German fans at the famed Brandenburg Gate in Berlin watch their team crash out of the World Cup, June 27. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

    10

    Photo of the year

    Roger Federer weeps after winning the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, January 28. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

    11

    Photo of the year

    Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, January 22. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

    12

    Photo of the year

    Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez goes flying during a La Liga game against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

    13

    Photo of the year

    Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles during the Diamond League London Anniversary Games, July 21. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

    14

    Photo of the year

    Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during the first Test against India at Edgbaston, August 1. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

    15

    Photo of the year

    Fans cool down during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, January 18. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

    16

    Photo of the year

    Serena Williams yells at Umpire Carlos Ramos during the US Open women's final against Naomi Osaka at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

     

     
     
