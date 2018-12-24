This is what makes Sport so amazing!

Awesome images from the world of Sport 2018.
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters2
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, in Italy, on October 14. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters3
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action against Romania's Simona Halep during the Australian Open at the Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, January 22. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters4
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the Tour de France, July 24. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters5
Team Israel competes in the Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine final, the 2018 European Championships on the Scotstoun Sports Campus, Glasgow, August 4. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters6
Athletes compete in the Dubai Marathon, January 26. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters7
Simona Halep in action during the French Open final against American Sloane Stephens, Paris, June 9. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters8
The finish of the Women's 1 Mile run during the Diamond League London Anniversary Games, The London Stadium, July 22. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters9
German fans at the famed Brandenburg Gate in Berlin watch their team crash out of the World Cup, June 27. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters10
Roger Federer weeps after winning the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, January 28. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters11
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, January 22. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters12
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez goes flying during a La Liga game against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters13
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles during the Diamond League London Anniversary Games, July 21. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters14
Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during the first Test against India at Edgbaston, August 1. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters15
Fans cool down during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, January 18. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images16
Serena Williams yells at Umpire Carlos Ramos during the US Open women's final against Naomi Osaka at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTSX
