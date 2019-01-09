More trouble for Pandya, Rahul

Last updated on: January 09, 2019 13:03 IST

Miffed CoA issues show cause notice to Pandya, Rahul for comments on women.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul on the controversial Koffee with Karan show.

The Committee of Administrators, on Wednesday, issued a show cause notice to Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul and sought an explanation within 24 hours for their remarks on women on a television show.

The show cause notice came hours after Pandya apologised for making remarks that were construed as misogynist and sexist on Koffee With Karan, saying he got 'carried away by the nature' of the show.

"We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation," CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

Pandya appeared on the show, hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, with his India team-mate K L Rahul.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Pandya posted, 'After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect.'

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents.

When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, 'I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move.'

A barrage of criticism started coming Pandya's way soon after.