Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant Motivates U-16 Cricketers

Rishabh Pant Motivates U-16 Cricketers

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2023 19:20 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Rishabh Pant, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, took time out from rehab to inspire budding Under-16 cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

'The boys who are part of the Under-16 high performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more. It was very generous of @RishabhPant17 to spare time for interacting with these young boys,' BCCI tweeted.

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batter, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident in December, keeps Indian cricket fans updated on his progress via social media posts.

Rishabh Pant

Pant has been undergoing rehab at the NCA since April; he is likely to be out of cricketing action this year.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
