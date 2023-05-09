News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku, The New Prince Of Kolkata!

Rinku, The New Prince Of Kolkata!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2023 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:


IMAGE: Rinku Singh celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Monday, May 8, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Not Shah Rukh Khan. Not Andre Russell. Not Nitish Rana. Eden Gardens was cheering its new hero Rinku Singh on Monday.

Rinku once again showed great composure under pressure as he hit pacer Arshdeep Singh for a four off the last ball to take KKR to a thrilling five wicket victory against Punjab Kings.

Chants of 'Rinku, Rinku' filled the Eden as he once again emerged as KKR's match-winner.

Even big-hitting Andre Russell acknowleded that he had full faith in the uncapped Indian to finish off the match as he ran for a bye after missing a wide yorker from Arshdeep off the fifth ball.

Russell was run out by the bowler, but Rinku finished off the match in grand style, flicking a full toss from Arshdeep for a four through square leg.

'Definitely in any other game, with any other batter I'm not sure if I would have run. I've never really done those things before. I would back myself to bat till the last delivery and get the job done,' Dre Russ said after the game.

'But when you have a batter like Rinku at the other end and who has been successful in the last few games for us, I was definitely confident,' the big Jamaican added.

Rinku transitioned to genuine IPL hero after his five sixes in a row in the final over helped the Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a sensational victory off the final ball against defending champions Gujarat Titans last month.

Rinku, who had to mop floors at a tuition centre to fund his cricketing aspirations while growing up, is finally reaping the rewards of the hardwork he invested in for so many years.

The left-hander has been a revelation for the depleted KKR side this season after Shreyas Iyer pulled out to treat his troubled back.

'I didn't think about the last ball. Even when I hit those five sixes, I hadn't thought much. I was playing on the merit of the ball. I had the belief in me that I could finish the game. I have got used to it,' Rinku said on Monday night, reveling in another memorable night for himself and KKR.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dre Russ Rocks Eden Gardens
Dre Russ Rocks Eden Gardens
Nitish Rana's faith in Andre Russell pays off
Nitish Rana's faith in Andre Russell pays off
IPL PICS: KKR stay alive with thrilling win over PBKS
IPL PICS: KKR stay alive with thrilling win over PBKS
UltraTech Cement to maintain its leadership position
UltraTech Cement to maintain its leadership position
Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose
Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose
Aftab denies Shraddha murder charges, to face trial
Aftab denies Shraddha murder charges, to face trial
No problem with Rohit's batting technique: Sehwag
No problem with Rohit's batting technique: Sehwag

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Stay humble': Russell's advice to 'brother' Rinku

'Stay humble': Russell's advice to 'brother' Rinku

KKR's 'RRR' Seal The Deal

KKR's 'RRR' Seal The Deal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances