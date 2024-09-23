News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 23, 2024 17:15 IST
Riyan Parag

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riyan Parag/Instagram

 Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag led the celebrations as India A won the Duleep Trophy with a thrilling win over India C on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

 

Mayank Aragwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram

India A topped the four-team competition, finishing with two wins and one loss. Despite starting their campaign with a 76-run defeat to India B, Mayank Agarwal's side bounced back with consecutive victories to secure the trophy.

The celebrations were led by India A team-mates Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma. Parag, who played a pivotal role in India A's triumph, took to Instagram to share a celebratory photo with the trophy, captioning it, 'Grit. Guts. Glory (and recovery). Ps that was the team song, so why notttt.'

Captain Mayank Agarwal also shared his joy, posting pictures with the trophy and writing, 'A group that displayed fight, teamwork, grit, hunger to win, and unwavering discipline! Going down to the last 5 overs and winning in the final session, I can safely say it was one of the best four-day games I've been a part of! A must-win game for us, and we did it. Duleep Trophy Champions.'

Tanush Kotian

Key contributions from Tanush Kotian and Prasidh Krishna sealed the victory for India A.

Kotian, who played a crucial role in breaking India C's middle order by dismissing Ishan Kishan (17), Abhishek Porel (0), and Pulkit Narang (6), posted a photo with the trophy and wrote, 'Duleep Trophy 2024-25 - Winners! Top-class effort by everyone involved. Starting the new season with a trophy. Thank you, Anantpur, for the wonderful memories.'

Tilak Varma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Prasidh Krishna, who wrapped up India C's resistance by dismissing Sai Sudharsan in the 78th over, kept his message simple, sharing a photo with the trophy and writing, 'Duleep Trophy'.

Prasidh Krishna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasidh Krishna/Instagram
REDIFF CRICKET
