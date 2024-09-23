Hardik Pandya Reunited with Son Agastya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya was overjoyed to be reunited with son Agastya after the recent separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

The cricketer shared a heartwarming photograph on social media, showcasing him holding Agastya and his brother Krunal Pandya's son during a workout session at the gym.

The caption, 'Happiness,' perfectly encapsulated the joy and contentment Hardik felt in this moment.

Hardik and Natasa, who wed in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023, announced their decision to part ways in July. Following the separation, Agastya accompanied his mum Natasa to Serbia.

Despite the challenges they faced, it's evident that Hardik is cherishing every moment with his young child.