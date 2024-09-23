News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya Reunited with Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya Reunited with Son Agastya

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 23, 2024 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya was overjoyed to be reunited with son Agastya after the recent separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

The cricketer shared a heartwarming photograph on social media, showcasing him holding Agastya and his brother Krunal Pandya's son during a workout session at the gym.

The caption, 'Happiness,' perfectly encapsulated the joy and contentment Hardik felt in this moment.

Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

Hardik and Natasa, who wed in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023, announced their decision to part ways in July. Following the separation, Agastya accompanied his mum Natasa to Serbia.

Despite the challenges they faced, it's evident that Hardik is cherishing every moment with his young child.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad
How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'

'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'

Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket

Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances