HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant Finds Joy In Simple Things

Rishabh Pant Finds Joy In Simple Things

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 19:06 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand last month with a side strain.
  • Pant has turned to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to get back in shape for the upcoming IPL.
  • Pant was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Rishabh Pant is focusing on turning to meditation and recovery as he works on regaining his fitness and form heading into IPL 2026 next month.

Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand last month with a side strain.

The wicket-keeper-batter has turned to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to get back in shape for the upcoming IPL.

Pant Turns To Yoga

Rishabh Pant

'After a run-in with his many injuries, cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen turning to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy so that he can be in fine fettle for the IPL, which begins in late March. Since his car crash in late 2022, Pant missed games in 2023 and the first part of 2024. Fresh injuries during the England tour last year and the New Zealand series mean that he is prioritizing healing and recovery,' Dr Sahni, a senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, told The Indian Express newspaper.

'Although athletes and celebrities frequently make posts about undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), it is a specialised medical treatment in which a patient breathes 100 per cent oxygen inside a sealed chamber where the air pressure is increased above normal atmospheric levels. While oxygen is essential for survival, in a hyperbaric environment it becomes a powerful therapeutic tool that must be used carefully and under medical supervision,' Dr Sahni added.

Rishabh Pant

Pant, who was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, posted pictures of him doing yoga and enjoying a nap out in the open.

'Try doing simple things sometimes! Might find some joy in that regardless wherever and whatever situation you might be in. Helps a lot,' he said on Instagram.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nissanka And The Other T20 World Cup Centurions
Nissanka And The Other T20 World Cup Centurions
Mahieka helped me rediscover excitement for the game: Hardik
Mahieka helped me rediscover excitement for the game: Hardik
Indian Fans Carry Celebrations Home At Airport
Indian Fans Carry Celebrations Home At Airport
What's Shubman Gill Doing At PSG?
What's Shubman Gill Doing At PSG?
Nissanka's Chase Masterclass: A Century To Remember!
Nissanka's Chase Masterclass: A Century To Remember!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar Jail2:15

Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar Jail

Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits0:14

Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits

Jaya Bachchan At Anand Sagar's Prayer Meet0:54

Jaya Bachchan At Anand Sagar's Prayer Meet

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO