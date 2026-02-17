Rishabh Pant Finds Joy In Simple Things

Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Key Points Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand last month with a side strain.

Pant has turned to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to get back in shape for the upcoming IPL.

Pant was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Rishabh Pant is focusing on turning to meditation and recovery as he works on regaining his fitness and form heading into IPL 2026 next month.



Pant Turns To Yoga

'After a run-in with his many injuries, cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen turning to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy so that he can be in fine fettle for the IPL, which begins in late March. Since his car crash in late 2022, Pant missed games in 2023 and the first part of 2024. Fresh injuries during the England tour last year and the New Zealand series mean that he is prioritizing healing and recovery,' Dr Sahni, a senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, told The Indian Express newspaper.



'Although athletes and celebrities frequently make posts about undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), it is a specialised medical treatment in which a patient breathes 100 per cent oxygen inside a sealed chamber where the air pressure is increased above normal atmospheric levels. While oxygen is essential for survival, in a hyperbaric environment it becomes a powerful therapeutic tool that must be used carefully and under medical supervision,' Dr Sahni added.

Pant, who was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, posted pictures of him doing yoga and enjoying a nap out in the open.



'Try doing simple things sometimes! Might find some joy in that regardless wherever and whatever situation you might be in. Helps a lot,' he said on Instagram.