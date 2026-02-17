T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Carry Celebrations Home At Airport

From tears in the stands to songs in the airport, the India-Pakistan rivalry delivered agony and ecstasy in equal measure.

IMAGE: Fans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Indian fans, although sleepy, proudly wore the Indian team jersey.

This wasn't just a loss for Pakistan fans; it was an ache that will linger long.

Sri Lankans largely hope for an India-Sri Lanka final.

Pakistan's Pain

It is really hard for a losing team, especially if it happens to be Pakistan, and that too against India.

The Pakistan fans and their former cricketers are tearing the team to pieces, some even urging the senior players to quit cricket.

The cab driver who took me to Colombo airport is hoping for an India-Sri Lanka final. This, I believe, is what most Sri Lankans too want.

My flight back to Ahmedabad via Chennai was an early one and I was at the airport by 6 am.

There were many Indian fans taking the same flight. Some were singing A R Rahman's Jai Ho and Vande Mataram.

Pakistan's patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan was rarely heard at the stadium on Sunday evening. It was more of sadness that filled Pakistan's fans' hearts, minds, and souls.

IMAGE: Informing passengers it is a silent airport but... Photograph: K R Nayar

India's Moment of Glory

After the India-Pakistan match, it was a sea of mixed emotions among the fans. Cricket, in its cruel beauty, draws a line between agony and ecstasy.

Pakistan players walked off not just defeated, but drained. For the fans, it was heartbreak served slowly -- each false shot, each flicker of promise that dissolved into despair. This wasn't just a loss; it was an ache that will linger long.

On the Indian side, it was an explosion of joy. There was laughter all around. high-fives turning into embraces, and strangers hugging each other. A win over Pakistan is pure, unfiltered ecstasy.

Airports Turn into Stadiums

Shaan, in Hindi, signifies power, brilliance, and divine energy. And how fitting it felt when fans said India won "Shaan Se", thanks to Ishan Kishan's sparkling knock.

Chennai airport had turned into an extension of the stadium. Every corner buzzed with animated discussions, fans passionately dissecting every moment of the match.

Ironically, there was a board declaring it was a 'silent airport', but it was anything but silent.

It was alive -- loud, chaotic, and cricket-obsessed. Even boarding calls struggled to rise above the chatter.

Fans, although sleepy, proudly wore the Indian team jersey. Most of them were seen wearing the same outfit they had worn for the match.

IMAGE: No. 10 in the list is 'Don't gossip'. Photograph: K R Nayar

Songs of Victory and Silence

The 'silent airport' notice was just one of those instructions that exist more in theory than reality.

Such signs are everywhere -- noticed, read, and promptly ignored. One such gem appeared in the stadium washroom.

Among the usual instructions was a surprising one: 'Don't gossip'. It made me pause. Who gossips in a common bathroom? And then the thought struck -- perhaps that is exactly where bad gossip begins! After all, it is often said that gossip travels faster than truth.

IMAGE: Discount for cricket lovers at Colombo Duty free. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cricket and Commerce

Cricketlovers.com, a popular we bsite in the UAE to which I contribute, would have found Colombo airport a fascinating story in itself.

A board proudly announced 'Special Offers For Cricket Lovers', and it could not have been more perfectly timed.

The duty-free shops were buzzing, doing brisk business as Indian fans, still riding the high of victory, indulged themselves before heading home.

Cricket, it seemed, had spilled into shopping bags as well. The shortest distance from Colombo to India would be to Trivandrum, since there is hardly any time even to unfasten your seat belt before you land there.

A Grand Welcome in Ahmedabad

And then comes Ahmedabad

One of India's most elegant airports, Ahmedabad welcomes you with style.

The walk to the car park feels like strolling through a vibrant marketplace -- branded clothing stores, inviting bakeries, KFC, Pizza Hut - -everything gleaming with energy.

With every visit, the airport seems to have grown, expanded, and become more colourful.

Cricket-themed advertisements hang from the ceiling, turning the entire space into something magical -- almost like walking into a grand Christmas celebration hall.

And for a cricket lover, it truly feels like coming home.

