Rishabh Pant edging closer to return... but when exactly?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is likely to be cleared to play by October 10. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant is closing in on a return to competitive cricket, with a BCCI fitness clearance expected by October 10, nearly two months after a foot injury sidelined him during India’s England tour.

Pant finished the England series as India’s sixth-highest run-scorer, accumulating 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.42 and a strike rate of 77.63, including two centuries and three fifties. His campaign was disrupted when a yorker from Chris Woakes crushed his right toe during the fourth Test in Manchester. Yet Pant showed remarkable resilience by returning to the crease and contributing crucial runs, helping India post 358. That draw played a key role in India eventually levelling the series at The Oval.

According to a report by PTI, Pant is likely to be cleared to play by October 10.

‘As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by Oct 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn’t want to take any chances with him,’ a BCCI source told TOI.

The report also indicated that Pant has spoken with Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and intends to return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy from October 25.

‘Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from Oct 25. He has conveyed that it will be subject to fitness and clearance obtained from the BCCI medical team,’ a top DDCA official told TOI.

Meanwhile, while announcing the squad for the upcoming West Indies Test, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Pant is expected to return to Indian colours for the South Africa Tests.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter is also making the most of his injury break by engaging in activities that allow his mind and body to recharge. Pant is keeping fans entertained with his new hobby — in a recent social media post, he was seen trying his hand at golf, a sport which is a natural adaptation of his skill set.