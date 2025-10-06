HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pant Swings Hard On A Different Pitch!

Pant Swings Hard On A Different Pitch!

October 06, 2025 06:03 IST

'Never knew golf could be this much fun.'

Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a foot injury sustained during the England series, has picked up golf. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram
 

Whether it's counterattacking in a crisis or launching an all-out assault on the bowlers, Rishabh Pant's aggressive stroke play has often turned matches on their head.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter is now making the most of his injury break by engaging in activities that allow his mind and body to recharge.

The southpaw, who turned 28 on Saturday, October 4, has not been considered for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies after failing to recover from a foot injury.

Pant is keeping fans entertained with his new hobby. In a recent social media post, he was seen trying his hand at golf, a sport which is a natural adaptation of his skillset.

Pant

'Never knew golf could be this much fun. Next time anyone’s heading out, count me in', he captioned the Instagram post.

Pant, who served as Shubman Gill's deputy during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, suffered a fractured left foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester in July, and has been attending strength and conditioning sessions since.

Pant

He is awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team before he can resume batting and keeping. As of now, there is no firm timeline drawn for his return to on-field action.

After the West Indies series, India travel to Australia for a white ball series, which will commence on October 19.

Pant

In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in the first Test against the West Indies and scored his maiden Test century.

