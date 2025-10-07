'Too Many Controversies Under Gambhir'

'Many things that are happening are not good for Indian cricket.'

IMAGE: Coach Gambhir is responsible for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's exits asserts Manoj Tiwary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Manoj Tiwary has launched a sharp critique of Coach Gautam Gambhir, claiming that the team's atmosphere has been unsettled since his appointment.

Tiwary alleged that 'too many controversial things' have taken place on Gambhir's watch, pointing to growing unrest within the setup following recent decisions by the team management.

The latest flashpoint is the replacement of ODI Captain Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill. The decision also reignited speculation over whether stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

'If the senior players are there, if Ashwin is there, if Virat is there or if Rohit is there, then these guys have played so much cricket, these guys are established much more than the head coach or the other staff, these guys will raise questions if they don't agree to a point. You just made sure that these guys are not there, basically,' Tiwary told InsideSport.

'I have observed that since this coach took on the role, a lot of controversies have arisen. Many things that are happening are not good for Indian cricket. I believe that since the time he has been the head coach, Ashwin has taken a retirement. Rohit and Virat have also done so.'

'Other things have happened, such as players being unexpectedly added to the squad and then being straight into the starting XI. We have seen that Gambhir has not been consistent,' Tiwary added.

'I believe the circumstances that have been created, the atmosphere that has been created, the pressure that is there on these players.

'I believe Rohit and Virat have been outstanding servants of Indian cricket. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights. The players who give their heart and soul, we have seen they have given their everything,' Tiwary added.

'If these players feel that things are affecting their image and they are no longer wanted in the dressing room, then they might consider retiring. I believe they want to play.

'Gambhir won't take this big a call of not having these two individuals because, in the white ball format, no one can deny the fact that these two have been outstanding.

'It would be a really poor decision if Gautam doesn't include these two in the scheme of things for the World Cup.'

Rohit and Kohli will return to international cricket for the first time since India's Champions Trophy win for the ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

Gambhir and Tiwary have a shared history, having nearly come to blows in October 2015 during a Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy game.

Tiwary also criticised Gambhir's appointment as coach and denounced his old foe as a 'hypocrite' for agreeing to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup after once declaring that India and Pakistan should never play a match again.