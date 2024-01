IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with his sister Sakshi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant

It was fun and dance for Rishabh Pant's family as his elder sister Sakshi got engaged to Ankit Chaudhary on Friday, January 5, 2024.



'Congratulations sis', a beaming Rishabh captioned his pictures on Instagram.

IMAGE: Rishabh with his mum Saroj.

'Here's to the next chapter of our love story... #engaged 05.01.2024', Sakshi said on Instagram.

Sakshi, who studied in the UK, enjoys a large following on social media courtesy of her travel pictures and trendy outfits.

IMAGE: Ankit, Saroj Pant, Sakshi and Rishabh.