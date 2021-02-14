News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh needs break from constant comparisons: Ashwin

Rishabh needs break from constant comparisons: Ashwin

Source: PTI
February 14, 2021 19:35 IST
Rishabh Pant takes a spectacular diving catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant takes a spectacular diving catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Give Rishabh Pant a "break" from constant comparisons and let him go from strength to strength, his senior India teammate Ravichandran Ashiwn suggested on Sunday.

"He was constantly compared with the great M S Dhoni for a long time. Now he gets compared for his wicket-keeping with (Wriddhiman) Saha, this that and all that, sometimes it's just better to give a break and let people build on confidence," Ashwin said.

 

The seasoned off-spinner was speaking at the end of the second day's play in the second Test between India and England, during which he collected his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

"With respect to Rishabh's keeping, the name of the game is confidence right, he has been batting well, he has been working incredibly hard on his keeping as well…

"And sometimes, when you are constantly being compared to someone who has done well for years, it can be really hard. I really do feel for Rishabh, on a lot occasions, when I am watching games from home where he is playing the white-ball format. He has definitely got the ability, that is why he is here and I have no doubt he will go from strength to strength," Ashwin added.

After playing a key role in India's incredible series win in Australia last month, Pant said the comparisons with Dhoni are flattering but added he wants to carve his own identity in the game.

 

Source: PTI
