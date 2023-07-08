News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku's heroics in vain: West storm into Duleep Trophy final

Rinku's heroics in vain: West storm into Duleep Trophy final

Source: PTI
July 08, 2023 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

West Zone on Saturday entered the Duleep Trophy final on the back of a crucial first innings lead after their semifinal clash against Central Zone ended in a draw.

The summit clash between West and either South Zone or North Zone will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12.

Chasing an improbable 399 to win, Central could only manage 128 for 4 when the skies opened up to force the closure at tea during the Duleep Trophy semifinal at the KSCA Oval.

West, perhaps, could have gone hunting for the remaining six wickets had the weather remained clear. But eventually West were not in need of that because they had a 98-run first innings lead in the bank to garner a favourable result.

 

Starting the fourth and final day from 292 for 9, West Zone could add only 5 more runs before getting bowled out.

Openers Vivek Singh and Himanshu Mantri returned to the hut without offering much fight, reducing Central to 17 for 2.

Dhruv Jurel started off well in the company of Amandeep Khare but left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja had him stumped by Het Patel as Central further slipped to 55 for 3.

Rinku Singh provided some artificial excitement to the proceedings, slamming a 30-ball 40. Rinku put the West bowlers through the wringer in the last hour before lunch.

Target was bordering on impossible alright, but Rinku, who had hammered 5 sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, would have none of it.

Jadeja suffered the brunt of his aggression, getting hammered for two sixes and one of them even landed in the KSCA (2) grounds.

But then such targets in the longer format is way beyond a one man show.

The left-hander from Uttar Pradesh holed out to Arzan Nagwaswalla in the deep to bring curtains to the entertainment. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Happy B'day to the man who led India to new heights'
'Happy B'day to the man who led India to new heights'
Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?
Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?
Will Pakistan make it to 2023 World Cup in India?
Will Pakistan make it to 2023 World Cup in India?
Mob sets ablaze 2 vehicles, firing reported in Manipur
Mob sets ablaze 2 vehicles, firing reported in Manipur
Na tired hu, na retired hu: Sharad Pawar's jibe at Ajit
Na tired hu, na retired hu: Sharad Pawar's jibe at Ajit
Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback
Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback

Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback

Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?

Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances