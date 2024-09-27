News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test

Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Bangladesh players wait for a decision before the umpires halt play due to bad light just after lunch

IMAGE: India and Bangladesh players wait for a decision before the umpires halt play due to bad light just after lunch on Friday, Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Kanpur. Photograph: BCCI

Activists from several right-wing groups held a protest on Friday at the Sadhbhavna Chauraha, about 1,500 metres from the Green Park stadium, the venue of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh, and demanded that the match, which began on Friday, be cancelled, police said.

Upon receiving information about the protest led by right-wing groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, police officials quickly mobilised.

 

A heavy police presence, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma, was dispatched to the site to prevent the demonstrators from advancing towards the stadium.

Senior officials also alerted the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to maintain close surveillance and be prepared for any eventuality.

Sharma told PTI that dozens of members from right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, participated in the demonstration, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

"The protestors expressed their outrage over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding the cancellation of the Test match," she said.

The protestors also submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner, condemning the organisation of the match in Kanpur, labelling it "unfair and disgraceful".

The police managed to calm the protestors, urging them not to take the law into their own hands, and dispersed them after receiving the memorandum.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander noted that just a week prior, an FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly obstructing traffic to conduct a havan in protest against the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
PIX: Rain forces early stumps after B'desh fight back
PIX: Rain forces early stumps after B'desh fight back
Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried
Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances