PIX: Shanto stabilises Bangladesh after Akash's twin blows

PIX: Shanto stabilises Bangladesh after Akash's twin blows

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 13:23 IST
IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Friday.

Scorecard

Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Zakir Hasan.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Zakir Hasan. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Akash Deep struck twice in overcast conditions to dismiss both openers but Bangladesh fought back through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and reached 74 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test in Kanpur, on Friday.

 

The match had a delayed start due to wet outfield and looking to exploit the pace-friendly conditions, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, keeping all three pacers in the playing XI.

Deep (2/14) was impressive with his consistent length balls that bounced and moved away, not giving the batters much of a choice but to adopt a safe approach.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays the reverse sweep. 

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays the reverse sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Shanto (28 batting, 4s-6) though batted with positive intent, if not combative, to ensure Bangladesh don't lose way. He had Mominul Haque (17 off 48) for the company at the break.

As expected, the initial bounce and seam movement had openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam playing circumspectly. Islam (24) worked the ball around but an overcautious stumper-batter Hasan (0) kept playing dot-after-dot.

Jasprit Bumrah had the openers straight-jacketed as the away-moving balls kept landing in Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Akash Deep appeals for the wicket of Shadman Islam, who is given out on the review. 

IMAGE: Akash Deep appeals for the wicket of Shadman Islam. Islam was adjudged out on the review. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj induced edges that flew to the slip cordon but none carried to the fielders' hands.

Islam hit two boundaries off Bumrah in a single over, the first was a flick off the pads, and the second was an uppish drive.

Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan off the bowling of Akash Deep. 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan off the bowling of Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI

Hasan had played 23 dot balls and was yet to open his account.

Deep, who came in as a second change, ended his misery by inducing an edge that flew to Yashasvi Jaiswal who went low on his right to grab the chance.

Deep soon sent back Islam on a ball that came in and caught him in front of the wicket. The opener reviewed the decision but to no avail.

Najmul Hossain Shanto hits a boundary.

IMAGE: Najmul Hossain Shanto hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Shanto, who has been in good rhythm, began with two shots to the fence in a sort of statement that he won't get intimidated by the classy Indian bowlers.

He also got a boundary off Siraj but those were not the cleanest of hits. His reverse sweep off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin though stood out.

The moment lunch was taken, a light drizzle forced the covers back on field.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Windies legend Dwayne Bravo bids farewell to cricket
Neeraj's aim for 2025 season is...
All India Tennis Association in turmoil
SC sets aside deletion of YouTube channel as bail condition
The Peeli-Peelis of Kolkata
In export push, govt steps in to up container capacity
Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar
Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

Punjab Kings make big changes ahead of IPL 2025

