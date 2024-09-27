News
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

September 27, 2024 16:04 IST
Najmul Hossain Shanto hits a boundary on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against India in Kanpur

IMAGE: Najmul Hossain Shanto hits a boundary on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against India in Kanpur, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh made 107 for three against India in a little over a session before heavy rain washed out the remainder of the opening day's play in the second Test in Kanpur on Friday.

 

Play was delayed by a wet outfield caused by overnight rain and was called off just nine overs into the day's second session as rain returned.

Scorecard

India and Bangladesh players wait before the umpires half play just after lunch

IMAGE: India and Bangladesh players wait for a decision before the umpires halt play just after lunch. Photograph: BCCI

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

More rain has been forecast for Saturday though a draw would be enough for India, who won the opening Test by 280 runs, to register a record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory at home.

Mohammed Siraj appeals  

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, home captain Rohit Sharma's decision to field after winning the toss sat well with Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto, who wanted to bat first at the Green Park Stadium.

Once play started an hour behind schedule, India's new ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj maintained a probing line but could not make a dent in the Bangladesh top order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan off the bowling of Akash Deep 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan off the bowling of Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit introduced Akash Deep in the eighth over and the seamer struck with his third delivery.

Zakir Hasan had looked ill at ease right from the start and fell for a 24-ball duck edging the ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took a low catch to enhance his reputation as a sharp slip fielder.

Akash Deep appeals for the wicket of Shadman Islam. Islam was adjudged out on the review. 

IMAGE: Akash Deep appeals for the wicket of Shadman Islam. Islam was adjudged out on the review. Photograph: BCCI

Shadman Islam (24) looked more comfortable in comparison, but Akash Deep returned to trap him lbw and cut short his stay.

The batter was originally adjudged not out, but Akash Deep convinced Rohit to review the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Mominul Haque drives the ball through the off-side 

IMAGE: Mominul Haque drives the ball through the off-side. Photograph: BCCI

Mominul combined with skipper Shanto (31) in a 51-run partnership to try and rebuild the Bangladesh innings.

Shanto hit six fours in his knock but fell soon after the lunch break trapped lbw by India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma successfully appeal for the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma successfully appeal for the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photograph: BCCI

Shanto reviewed the decision but could not get it reversed.

Mominul's unbeaten knock included seven fours. India twice used the review system to try and get him lbw but the batter survived.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

