Revealed! Why Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy despite BCCI diktak

Revealed! Why Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy despite BCCI diktak

Source: PTI
February 16, 2024 16:57 IST
IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his employers Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai's D Y Patil T20 tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan's absence from Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, skipped the final round of matches that started on Friday, a move that might not go down well with BCCI especially after the diktat from secretary Jay Shah.

 

Jharkhand are playing Rajasthan in Jamshedpur and even Deepak Chahar, who is currently training with the Chennai Super Kings, skipped the last round Ranji game.

It is learnt that Kishan was asked by a senior member of the Indian team think-tank to play Ranji Trophy in order to make a comeback to the Test team but the flamboyant keeper-batter has reportedly said he was 'working on certain technical aspects' of his game and was not ready for red-ball cricket.

The 25-year-old from Patna, who is currently training with his Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya in Baroda, is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his employers Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai's D Y Patil T20 tournament.

D Y Patil T20 is a tournament where most of the office teams take part and a lot of players tune up for the cash-rich IPL by playing in the event.

It is Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL that forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for IPL's auction pool.

If you are fit then no excuse will be entertained," BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently told the media in Rajkot.

"This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future, the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play."

Shreyas Iyer is also missing in action in the ongoing final round of Ranji Trophy matches that started across venues. Iyer was, however, having issues with his lower back and groin.

Source: PTI
The Hit-Man Is Back!
A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut
How Gary is using cricket to keep slum kids away...
Sensex surges 376 points; auto, IT shares advance
Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal
The key to retaining the WPL title is...: Harmanpreet
The Magical World Of Muzaffar Ali
England's Tour Of India 2024

