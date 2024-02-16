News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?

Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?

Source: PTI
February 16, 2024 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: There is a general consensus that a strict policy needs to be adhered to so that young players don't make 'playing IPL to IPL' a habit. Photograph: Ishan Kishan/Instagram

Ishan Kishan's absence from Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, skipped the final round of matches that started on Friday, a move that will not go down well with BCCI.

 

Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for IPL's auction pool.

Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer are also missing in action in the ongoing final round of matches that started across venues. Iyer is, however, having issues with his lower back and groin.

These three players -- Kishan, Chahar and Iyer -- were specifically told to play for their respective state teams in first-class cricket.

In the absence of Kishan, Kumar Kushagra continued doing wicket-keeping duties for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand, who have only one win and 10 points from six matches so far, are playing Rajasthan at home in their final round.

The manner in which Kishan has missed match after match since returning midway from the national's team South Africa tour citing "travel fatigue", hasn't gone down well with the men who matter in the Indian cricket establishment.

More so after it was found that he was training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya while his state team languished near bottom of group A table in Ranji.

There is a general consensus that a strict policy needs to be adhered to so that young players don't make 'playing IPL to IPL' a habit.

India's centrally contracted players will have to play Ranji Trophy matches for their state teams and the BCCI will not tolerate any excuses for the same, secretary Jay Shah sad in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Shah said the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will be given a free hand to take a call on his own if a player refuses to follow instructions given by the team management.

"They have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket," Shah told the media.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
Journey of Kargil war veteran's son Dhruv Jurel
Journey of Kargil war veteran's son Dhruv Jurel
'Sarfaraz Khan showed a lot of courage to play'
'Sarfaraz Khan showed a lot of courage to play'
PMO Monitoring Red Sea Crisis
PMO Monitoring Red Sea Crisis
When Anguished Son Tweets About Father
When Anguished Son Tweets About Father
11 killed after fire in paint factory in Delhi
11 killed after fire in paint factory in Delhi
'Pakistanis see Imran as the saviour'
'Pakistanis see Imran as the saviour'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Is Kishan Defying Dravid?

Is Kishan Defying Dravid?

Is This Why Ishan Kishan Was Dropped?

Is This Why Ishan Kishan Was Dropped?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances