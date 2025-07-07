IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Akash Deep after Edgbaston heroics. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sachin Tendulkar was effusive in his praise for Akash Deep after India’s thumping 336-run win at Edgbaston, calling him the 'standout bowler' of the match and hailing his dismissal of Joe Root as the 'ball of the series.'

Tendulkar showered praise on X, 'India's approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner. What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled.'

'Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root,' Tendulkar wrote.

On a funny note, he also didn't forget to mention Siraj's diving catch at short mid-wicket.

'Enjoyed the catch taken by Mohammad 'Jonty' Siraj,' the owner of 51 Test hundreds commented.

Tendulkar also praised the batting effort which set up an easy win.

‘Pressure? Handled. History? Made,’ Kuldeep Yadav wrote on X, with a fire and salute emoji in tribute.

NCA director VVS Laxman said, 'Well done, Team India on an exceptional victory! It was amazing to see the team's fighting spirit and resilience. Congratulations Shubman on an outstanding match with the bat and for leading the team with such poise.'

'A great start to your captaincy. Also great effort from Shiraj and Akashdeep. Wishing you all the best for your future matches,' Laxman further added.