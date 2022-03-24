News
Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success

Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success

Source: PTI
March 24, 2022 17:14 IST
IPL RR

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Daryl Mitchell feels adapting to the pitches will be key for all teams in the upcoming IPL as the surfaces will get slower as the tournament progresses.

"I feel the pitches will definitely get slower as the league stage goes on. For us as a team, it's about adapting and being in the right frame of mind on a particular surface," said Mitchell, who is looking to make an impression in his maiden IPL season.

Mitchell was bought by RR for Rs 75 lakh in the mega auction earlier this year, and the 30-year-old just wants to contribute to the team's cause in whatever way possible.

 

"It feels good to be a part of a massive tournament such as the IPL. Boasting of some of the best players in the world, I think it's a great learning school and I'm happy to have that opportunity for myself to learn from the best here."

Mitchell's trans-Tasman rival turned IPL teammate, Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking forward to working with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who has joined RR as the team's fast bowling coach.

"To train and prepare under him now is a good opportunity to get into his head and see how he thinks about bowling," added the 34-year-old Australian, who has picked up 48 wickets with an average of under 22 in his IPL journey so far.

"For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I'd love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul."

RR will open their IPL-15 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 2

Source: PTI
