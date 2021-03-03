News
Look, who met up with Kohli in Ahmedabad?

By Rediff Cricket
March 03, 2021 13:10 IST
Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

Six weeks after she was born, will Vamika Sharma Kohli turn up at the N M stadium on Thursday to watch her dad lead the Indians against the Englishmen?

Vamika and her mum Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday and the movie star posted a photograph of the sunrise from her hotel room on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has been away from his baby daughter since he moved into the bio-bubble in Chennai shortly after Vamika's birth.

Anu and Vamika's presence, we think, will surely motivate Chikoo to score that century, which has eluded him so far his series.

